How Florida is failing its most vulnerable seniors with Covid vaccine rollout

While he's getting angry emails and phone calls from constituents blaming him for the mess, the vaccines are being delivered to what is called the Florida Department of Health in Broward. That department doesn't report to him but to the state, and DeSantis.

"He inadvertently appears to have given seniors the inaccurate belief that they can register immediately for the vaccine, and that they can all receive vaccinations now," Geller said of the governor.

Joyce Fish, an 82-year-old with cancer, is among those who want the vaccine now. She is battling multiple myeloma. Once vaccinated, she and her husband Jack want to visit with their new great grandchild. But they are frustrated by all the red tape and delays.

"As far as the vaccine is concerned, I don't know where we stand, I really don't," Fish tells CNN. "I don't know how long it's going to be. I don't know when it's going to be, and it's a little scary. You just want to know that in three weeks, you're going to be able to get an appointment."

Florida's problems began when the state failed to work with individual counties to reach eligible groups in a uniform manner, says Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious diseases specialist at Florida International University.