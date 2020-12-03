How Elvis Presley can help us with a Covid vaccine

The National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, now known as the March of Dimes, decided to make polio their number one issue, at once emphasizing its danger and its curability. They got President Truman on board and thanks to the work of many different scientists, most famously Dr. Jonas Salk, developed a vaccine. Polio was beaten, but only if enough people took the vaccine.

The problem was that although children were getting vaccinated, teens and young adults figured they weren't at risk from polio so weren't taking the shot, and thus polio remained endemic.

Now we're on the cusp of a Covid-19 vaccine, thanks to unprecedented efforts. But to get from today to a post-Covid world will require not only overcoming significant logistical complications, but just persuading a skeptical and worried public to take the shot.