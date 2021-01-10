Hospitals thought they'd see Covid-19 vaccine shortages. Sometimes, they have to throw away doses

The health center had a few extra doses of the Moderna vaccine that had been taken out of cold storage. The doses were supposed to be administered to health care workers -- but some did not show up for their appointments, and the clock was ticking.

"It expires six hours after you take the first dose out of the vial," Calman said.

The nurses could not administer the vaccine to just anyone -- as in the state of New York, they could face penalties for doing so. Under a new executive order in the state, health care providers who knowingly administer the vaccine to people outside of the state's priority groups could face penalties up to $1 million, as well as have their state licenses taken away.

That evening, the nurses "went out in the community, and they went to two open pharmacies and they asked whether any of the pharmacists who were there had wanted the vaccine," Calman said. "They went to a firehouse, which is down the street, to see if any of the people in the firehouse needed vaccine. ... They went to a residential facility."

By the end of that evening, there were still "three to four" doses left and they were discarded, Calman said.