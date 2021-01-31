Hospitalizations are the lowest they've been in nearly 2 months. But US is still in for 'rough' coming weeks, expert says

More than 29.5 million vaccine doses have so far been administered nationwide, according to CDC data. About 5.2 million Americans have received both doses of a vaccine.

Hindered by weeks-long allocation and distribution problems, the numbers are lower than where experts once hoped the US would be by now. But health and state officials hope vaccinations will ramp up in the coming months.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said Saturday morning the state had administered 91% of the first vaccine doses it received from the federal government and urged for more supply.

"New York's vast distribution network is capable of handling more than 100,000 vaccinations per day, but to actually do it, we need more doses from the federal government," Cuomo said in a statement.

The governor previously announced the state will receive 16% more doses for the next three weeks. In his Saturday statement, Cuomo said that while the bump is a "welcome increase, the reality is that we simply need more supply."

In Washington state, health officials announced more than 10,000 people had been vaccinated at the state's mass vaccination sites with the help of the state's National Guard and other partners.