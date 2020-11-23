Hospitalizations and Covid-19 cases soar as the US enters one of the busiest travel weeks of the year

El Paso, Texas, has a record number of active cases with 35,963 as of Sunday, according to the El Paso Department of Health. The case load has motivated the Texas National Guard to "provide mortuary support," County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told CNN affiliate KVIA.

"Right now they're helping us with the overflow of transporting where the trailers are, trying to get some movement so we don't have any backup," Samaniego told KVIA. "We've got a lot of loved ones waiting for relatives and moms and dads."

On Friday, Samaniego sent a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in hopes of reinstating a curfew for El Paso county as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the area.

Promising vaccine developments

Americans likely still have a while to wait for a vaccine, but there are promising developments in the research.

The US Food and Drug Administration has set a meeting December 10 for the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee to discuss an emergency use authorization request for a vaccine candidate, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn tweeted on Sunday.