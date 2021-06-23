His wife died by suicide after a 13-month battle with long-haul Covid. He hopes help is on the way for others

There are potentially hundreds of symptoms, including fatigue, shortness of breath, sleep disorders, anxiety, fevers and gastrointestinal symptoms -- all of which can last for months, and "can range from mild to incapacitating," Collins wrote in February, when he announced an initiative to identify the cause, prevention, and treatments for the post-Covid condition.

For now, almost everything about it remains a mystery: There's no diagnostic test, no specific treatment and doctors can't predict who will have symptoms and what they will be.

'Just hang on'

Guthe said his wife got the Covid-19 vaccine in March, after hearing from other long haulers that it helped improve some of their symptoms. But in her case, Guthe said, it didn't help.

Neurological tremors continued to keep her up at night and in the last month of her life, Guthe said she had brain fog that made even reading a book "almost impossible."