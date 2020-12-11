Here's what we know about Pfizer's vaccine -- including who could get it first

"I would project by the time you get to April, it will be ... 'open season,' in the sense of anyone, even the non-high priority groups could get vaccinated," Fauci said.

In the meantime, it's important that people continue to wear masks and social distance.

How many doses will be available?

At this time, the federal government has secured just 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine, though it's possible a deal could be made to secure more.

It's important to note, however, that Pfizer's vaccine requires two doses administered several weeks apart to reach 95% efficacy. So 100 million doses would vaccinate half the number of people.

Again, not all of those doses will be available at once. Azar said earlier this month that 6.4 million doses of Pfizer vaccine would be allocated for shipment the first week. The initial shipment would include half of the doses, followed by the second half three weeks later.

States will be getting shipments of the vaccine once a week to begin with, Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Moncef Slaoui said Friday, and governors will be told a week in advance how many doses they will be getting.