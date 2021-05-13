Here's how two mothers in the same county have totally different views on masks in schools

Santa Rosa County schools in Florida have decided to end mask mandates in their district. While some parents favor the district's decision, others are left frustrated. CNN's Leyla Santiago reports.

Like many moms of teens, Rachael Colón has to rush in the mornings to get her daughter up and ready for school. Maleah, 16, likes to sleep in. As she runs out the door to catch the bus, her mother makes sure she has her mask.

Maleah has asthma and many other students at Navarre High School no longer wear masks, her mom tells CNN, wearing a KN95 mask as she chats outside.

"It's a very simple means to help prevent disease spread, and it's been something that people have been doing for years," she said. "Every time you go to your dentist's office or you go to have surgery, people are wearing a mask."

At another home in Santa Rosa County in the northwestern panhandle of Florida, Cynthia Licharowicz is also raising a 16-year-old daughter in the pandemic. As she checks in on Sydney heading off to Milton High School, she doesn't push for the teen to take a mask.

Talking to CNN on her front porch decorated with American flags, including one that reads "Land of the free... home of the brave," Licharowicz talks of how it's time for attitudes to change.