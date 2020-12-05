'Harder, scarier and lonelier than necessary.' Kansas man pens powerful obituary after losing father to Covid-19

CNN's Don Lemon speaks with Courtney Farr, a man whose powerful obituary for his father, who died from Covid-19, struck a chord with people across the internet.

Courtney Farr says one of the hardest parts of losing his father to Covid-19 earlier this week was knowing he wasn't surrounded by his loved ones in his last moments.

"When my mother passed away about two years ago, I was able to sit with her ... and I was able to hold her hand and caress her face, I was able to be present with her," Farr told CNN's Don Lemon Friday night. "And I was able to comfort her the same way that she had comforted me so many times in my life."

"With my father, we couldn't do that, because he was in isolation," Farr said.

He says his family was able to say goodbye to his father, Marvin James Farr, virtually, the morning before he died.

"I'm glad I got to see him one last time, to tell him how much I loved him, how much he mattered to me. But in that moment, what you want to be able to do is you want to be able to reach out and hold his hand, to touch him, to spend as much time with him as you can."