Florida's first-come, first-serve Covid-19 vaccination plan for the elderly leads to scramble

Fran Lundell, 70, and her husband, Andy, 73, were among those who successfully signed up, and they were vaccinated after waiting in their cars at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando on Tuesday.

They said they went to the county website to schedule an appointment as soon as it was announced. Fran got an appointment quickly, but it took Andy four or five attempts to get a slot.

"We think we're lucky," Fran Lundell said. "We thought maybe March or April we might get it, but this is fantastic to get it, certainly."

Jim Seltzer, who was also vaccinated Wednesday, praised the job the county did.

"I thought it was very well organized. I thought they did an excellent job," he said. "I mean, it was a long wait, but you know, I expected that."

In Palm Beach County, the department of health directed people 65 and older to call an appointment hotline to get their vaccine. But the hotline can only handle 150 calls at a time and was being overwhelmed, the county said.

"We are working on expanding our infrastructure to handle the high demand we are experiencing," the site said.