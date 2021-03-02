Florida's DeSantis faces criticism over Covid-19 vaccination clinics in upscale communities

"Lakewood Ranch's parent company is owned by one of the largest Republican donors in the country, including contributing over $900,000 to the Governor," Crist wrote in the letter.

The congressman told CNN, "If you're Hispanic or Black or (a) brown person, you're not getting these pop-up vaccines that the governor is giving to people that are in more affluent, more White and more Republican parts of Florida."

Asked for comment, a Justice Department spokesperson would not say whether it was investigating and declined further comment.

Mayor challenges governor on vaccine clinics

In a statement to CNN, the governor's strategic initiatives director, Meredith Beatrice, said nearly half of the senior living community vaccine points of distribution in Florida have been in Broward and Palm Beach counties, "which are not known for being Republican strongholds."

Beatrice also said the state partnered with places of worship earlier this year and with historically Black colleges and universities, Navarro and CVS y Mas pharmacy stores to help reach underserved communities.

But Carlos Hernandez, the mayor of Hialeah, a predominantly Hispanic and working-class city, said he doesn't buy the governor's explanation of the pop-up sites.