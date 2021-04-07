Five states account for 43% of the country's new Covid-19 cases in the past week

"I'm really encouraged about these decreased numbers of deaths that I believe to be an impact of vaccination, especially the vaccination of our elderly communities," Walensky said.

But, she added, current case counts are "way too high to be thinking that we've won this race."

According to the latest CDC data, 19% of the total US population was fully vaccinated as of Monday morning; and 56.6% of people age 65 and older in the US are fully vaccinated.

Half of US adults may have had their first shot by the weekend, White House says

By the end of the weekend, the US will be approaching nearly half of all adults having their first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine, a White House official said.

But progress on vaccines does not mean the country is finished with the pandemic, a Biden administration adviser said Tuesday.

"We do have to remember that there are 100 million-plus adults that still haven't been vaccinated," Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser for Covid-19 response, told CNN's Chris Cuomo. "They're not there yet, and you don't win the war until you bring everybody over with you."