Feds 'overpromised and underdelivered' on coronavirus vaccines, state health officials say

President Trump signed a $900 billion stimulus package from Congress on December 27 that includes $8 billion for the coronavirus vaccine rollout, something that health leaders were "absolutely thrilled" with, Levine said.

"Obviously that would have been more helpful a few months ago," Stack said.

Levine said the money will be "critical for several aspects of our response," including contracting with companies to set up community vaccine clinics that are being planned, and to create communications plans.

"One of the frustrations we've had, I think those of us who are state officials, is that there was no funding, dedicated funding, of any substance or size provided for this project and we've been saying that for many months before we got to this point," Stack said.

He said that there had been great funding for all stages of the vaccine process until it came to administering the vaccine.

Stack also spoke about the federal pharmacy partnership with retail pharmacies Walgreens and CVS, who are contracted to vaccinate those in long term care facilities. While he said he was grateful for the partnership, "if we can add to their man and women power to do it more quickly while still doing it safely, then we're certainly going to look for opportunities to do that."

Health care systems are strained, Stack noted. "There's not a lot of idle health care workers sitting by to draw upon, so I think that's another challenge all of us face as we try to scale up such an enormous vaccination program," he said.