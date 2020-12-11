FDA issues emergency use authorization for Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

Such mRNA vaccines are the newest approach to vaccine technology.

Safety and efficacy data on Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine candidate published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday morning.

The data come from more than 43,000 trial participants: 21,720 who were randomly given the vaccine and 21,728 who were randomly given a placebo. The data show that there were only eight Covid-19 cases among people who received the vaccine, compared with 162 cases among those given the placebo.

The paper notes that a two-dose regimen of the vaccine has an efficacy of 95% in people ages 16 and older. "BNT162b2 was 95% effective in preventing Covid-19," the paper's abstract notes. "Safety over a median of 2 months was similar to that of other viral vaccines."

However, FDA briefing documents also note that the vaccine appears to provide "some protection" against Covid-19 following just one dose.