FDA chief says it's his 'greatest hope' that vaccinations start in US on Monday

Meanwhile, the FDA is set to meet with its advisory committee again this Thursday to review a vaccine application submitted by Moderna, something Hahn said he hopes is done "expeditiously."

"This week we will publish our assessment of the data in advance of that meeting and we'll have another public discussion just like we did last Thursday," he said, referring to a meeting held last week for the Pfizer vaccine. "My sincerest hope is that we move forward and we'll do so expeditiously, but (I) don't want to prejudge that decision."

President Donald Trump has been venting about the FDA chief since the vaccine was rolled out in the UK last week. An administration official and a source familiar with the situation told CNN that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Hahn he needed to grant an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine by the end of Friday, and if not, he would have to resign.

Pressed by Tapper on Meadow's ultimatum, Hahn denied that it was made and touted his commitment to science.