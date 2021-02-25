FDA advisers to consider third possible Covid-19 vaccine Friday

On Sunday, a second advisory group weighs in. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will look at all the same data and will discuss whether people should get the vaccine and if so who, and when. A vote is expected by 3 p.m. ET from ACIP. The CDC then takes the ACIP vote into consideration and the CDC director -- who is currently Dr. Rochelle Walensky -- will decide whether the vaccine has her agency's OK.

After that, distribution can begin. The White House has promised to begin immediately, with 2 million doses going to states and the rest directly to pharmacies and community health centers. The federal government has said it expects to have up to 4 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the first day. The company has promised to ramp up production to deliver 20 million doses by the end of March and 100 million doses by the end of June.

While Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines require two doses for full efficacy, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, although the company is testing at two-dose regimen to see if it works any better.

Johnson & Johnson's data indicates its vaccine was 66% effective across all global trials in preventing moderate to severe Covid-19 disease 28 days after immunization. It was 85% effective in preventing severe disease. No one who got the vaccine died from Covid-19.