Fauci warns there may soon be 'two Americas' as divide widens between vaccinated and unvaccinated areas

Poll shows adults who want the vaccine already got it

A new poll shows most adults who plan to get the Covid-19 vaccine have already done so.

A Kaiser Family Foundation report released Wednesday shows 65% of adults polled have received at least one dose of the vaccine, up from 62% in May.

Only 3% of those who haven't been vaccinated said they plan to do so as soon as they can. About 14% said they will definitely not get vaccinated.

Nearly 20% of the people who are not vaccinated said they believe the vaccine is too new. A smaller number of people in the survey cited other reasons, like concerns about side effects or distrust in the government.

More than 30% of adults not inoculated said they would be more inclined to get a vaccine if they're completely approved by the FDA. All Covid-19 vaccines in the US are currently available through emergency use authorization.

About 73% of workers with employers encouraging Covid-19 vaccination said they have received at least one shot, compared to 41% with employers not encouraging vaccination.