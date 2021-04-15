Fauci says this is a pause and not a cancellation of the J&J vaccine. Here's how long a final decision may take

"I just don't feel there's enough information to make an evidence-based decision," Dr. Beth Bell, a clinical professor at the University of Washington in Seattle, told the meeting. "We won't have all the information, but I think there are some things that we can gather relatively quickly, which all have to do with the benefit/risk balance."

"We do need to better understand the risk, which we know is going to be very rare, very low, but we really don't know exactly how low and how to correctly characterize it," Bell added.

The pause will allow researchers to investigate a potential link to severe blood events, and particularly whether certain populations may be more susceptible, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Wednesday.

J&J pause may cause delays, officials say

While scientists continue to look into the adverse events, state leaders and federal officials are working to adjust to the change.

The federal government is helping to get Americans who were scheduled for the J&J vaccine set up with another Covid-19 vaccine instead, but those changes may cause a drop in daily vaccination numbers, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday.