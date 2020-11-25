Fauci says he's worried about what coronavirus case numbers will be 3 weeks after Thanksgiving

The plan will include increased testing in schools, which had been once a month. "We want to have every child able to be tested at every point," de Blasio said.

In the hard-hit Texas community of El Paso, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced Tuesday a partial curfew that would work to address social and recreational activities but does not apply when residents are out for essential or nonessential business. The curfew will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will expire Monday.

"You will be able to be purchasing, shopping, whatever it is that you need to do of any essential or nonessential businesses under the conditions that are placed," he said. "We're trying to create a balance on the health of our community and the economy."

"But let me emphasize the following," the judge said. "It is a shelter at home order. Residents are strongly urged to shelter at home. If leaving home to obtain essential or nonessential service, this order strongly recommends that only one person per family participate in obtaining goods and services."

In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state was imposing more restrictions starting Wednesday, amid an "aggressive third surge of Covid-19." Restaurants, gyms, barber shops, nail salons, movie theaters and nonessential businesses are limited to 50% capacity.