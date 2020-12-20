Experts know more about the coronavirus vaccines than any other in history, surgeon general says

The US Surgeon General is touting the coronavirus vaccine as "almost 100% certain" to prevent severe disease, part of his effort to reassure the public it's safe to get.

As health care workers administer Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the experts have more information about them than any other in history, Dr. Jerome Adams said at a news conference Saturday.

"This vaccine is almost 100% certain to prevent you or your loved one from getting severe disease," Adams said. "It is the way we end this pandemic."

Both vaccine candidates received emergency use authorizations (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration and a recommendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the race to produce and distribute the vaccine has bred some public skepticism over vaccines against the virus that has infected more than 17.6 million people in the United States and killed 316,176, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.