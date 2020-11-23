Experts have questions about AstraZeneca's vaccine data

In its press release, AstraZeneca said a total of 131 study participants developed Covid-19 but did not say how many of those people had received the Covid-19 vaccine and how many did not.

AstraZeneca is running the vaccine trials in collaboration with the University of Oxford in the UK. Spokespeople for the company and the university did not respond to questions from CNN on Monday.

The experts also had questions about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The AstraZeneca trial was put on hold twice because government regulators were concerned about two study participants who became seriously ill. Regulators later allowed the trial to resume.

"I'd like to know the data specifically about those serious adverse reactions that caused the trial to go on pause," said Dr. William Schaffner, a member of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which will also be reviewing the vaccines before they're allowed on the market.

In its press release, AstraZeneca stated that "no serious safety events related to the vaccine have been confirmed" and that the vaccine was "well tolerated."

The experts had another question about the AstraZeneca trial.