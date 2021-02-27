Everything old is new again: Repurposing drugs to treat Covid-19

About a minute later, he said, he realized "that researcher somewhere" would be him. He tapped his team at the Center for Cytokine Storm Treatment and Laboratory.

"I turned to my team and said, 'This is a disease that has many similarities to Castleman disease. You've experienced doing systematic drug repurposing, and frankly I'm alive today because of it. Let's apply this approach to Covid,' " he said.

With that, they launched the CORONA project (Fajgenbaum is its director and lead investigator), one of many global efforts (both private and governmental) trying to identify, trial and/or track promising treatments among existing drugs for Covid-19. His lab assembled a team of volunteers to systematically go through "all reported cases of any drug being given to any human with Covid-19," and pulling all the information into one database, one central repository.

"Initially we thought there might be maybe a couple of dozen drugs that would be trialed. It's incredible -- there have now been over 400 different drugs, given to patients with Covid-19," he said, noting that the number of patients involved is approximately 270,000.