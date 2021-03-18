EU regulator declares AstraZeneca vaccine safe, but experts fear damage has been done

"I want to reiterate that our scientific position is this: this vaccine is a safe and effective option to protect citizens against Covid-19," Cooke said at a press conference Thursday.

"It demonstrated that at least 60% efficacy in clinical trials and preventing coronavirus disease, and in fact the real world evidence suggests that the effectiveness could be even higher than that."

The group said it recommended raising awareness of blood clot reports so that they could be further analyzed. But they said those reports were rare, and that more than 7 million people have received the vaccine in the EU.

Virtually all of western Europe had temporarily stopped using the shot in recent days, even amid a third wave of coronavirus infections across the region, after a small number of reports of clots emerged.

The death of a person in Austria, a woman in Denmark and a third patient in Norway sparked the suspensions. But the decisions were criticized by much of the medical community, and other countries continued to back the use of the vaccine -- including the UK, which has given out more than 11 million AstraZeneca doses so far.