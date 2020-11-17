Election truthers and anti-maskers

The excitement around Moderna's apparent vaccine success -- it may be easier to administer than Pfizer's and has a 94.5% effectiveness rate, according to the company -- is offset by the qualification that it hasn't quite been approved yet and most Americans still won't be getting a dose for months after it is.

"I think the hardest thing to watch is that people are still looking for something else and they want a magic answer and they don't want to believe that Covid is real," said Doering, appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Monday. "And the reason I tweeted what I did is that it wasn't one particular patient, it's just a culmination of so many people. And their last dying words are, this can't be happening. It's not real. And when they should be spending time FaceTiming their families, they're filled with anger and hatred, and it just made me really sad the other night and I just can't believe those are going to be their last thoughts and words."