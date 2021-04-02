Easter dishes from around the world

"If I don't do anything to preserve the cuisine of our heritage, one day it will all disappear," said D'Silva, the head chef at Restaurant Kin in Singapore. He has been cooking heritage cuisine professionally for more than 20 years.

"The cuisine is very unique. You can have one dish in Singapore, but you have five different ways of preparing it," he said. "And no one is wrong because every ethnicity puts in their own story and ingredients."

D'Silva grew up in Singapore, and one of his childhood favorites was beef murtabak. His granddad made it on Easter and served it after Mass -- marking the end of Lent. D'Silva remembers looking forward to the savory dish after going 40 days without meat.

"When Easter happened, it was a celebration and, of course when it's a celebration, the thing that comes to mind is meat," he said. "We only ate beef on very, very special occasions."

Beef murtabak is an egg crepe wrapped around ground beef. The beef is marinated in curry powder, then cooked with an onion and garlic paste and spices (star anise, cinnamon and nutmeg). The dish is served with fresh lime, chili sauce and raita.

"The aromatics are the one that lifts the entire dish and bring it to another level," D'Silva said.