Dr Sanjay Gupta: A roadmap for in-person school emerges

To get all school districts on the same page and up to speed, Biden's Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told CNN's Jake Tapper on Friday, during the CNN special "Back to School: Kids, Covid and the Fight to Reopen," that a National Summit on school reopening was scheduled for "before the end of March."

"We're going to have experts and we're going to have, as you mentioned, districts that have found success doing this, talking to other districts and sharing their best practices, but also sharing the challenges that they had so we can learn from those districts," Cardona explained. He also noted that his department is setting up a clearinghouse with best practices around reopening, including providing social and emotional supports to students and educators who've "experienced a lot of trauma in this past year."

The reliance on science, the government funding and the ability of teachers to get vaccinated all please Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, the largest teachers union in the US. During the same CNN special, she said teachers "want nothing more than to be in-person with their students. That's how they were trained to teach, and work with them, and they miss them. They want to be back in person."