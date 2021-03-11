Dr. Gupta: One year of living in the shadow of a pandemic

For me, South Korea has been one of the clearest examples of success. It reported its first case of Covid-19 on January 20, 2020, hours before the United States confirmed its first case on January 21.

But the two countries have ended up in wildly divergent places: The US has more than 29 million total reported cases and more than half a million deaths. South Korea? Fewer than 100,000 cases and less than 2,000 deaths. You can't dismiss that as the US having a higher population than South Korea, because when you look at the per capita deaths per 100,000 population, the US has more than 161 compared with South Korea's 3.

Van Kerkhove said South Korea learned lessons from the 2015 MERS outbreak. "What they learned from that was to rebuild their system and enhance their public health system, which was utilized during this pandemic," she said.

As an example, she pointed to what unfolded in the city of Daegu, when there was a big outbreak linked to church activity in February. "The case numbers were seemingly out of control," she said. "And Korea turned it around."