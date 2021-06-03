Dr. Anthony Fauci says publicly released email about lab leak is being misconstrued

"That's nonsense," Fauci responded. "I don't even see how they get that from that email."

Fauci then emphasized that the email was sent to him, and he noted the origins of the coronavirus are still uncertain.

"I have always said, and will say today to you, John, that I still believe the most likely origin is from an animal species to a human, but I keep an absolutely open mind that if there may be other origins of that, there may be another reason, it could have been a lab leak," Fauci told Berman. "I believe if you look historically, what happens in the animal-human interface, that in fact the more likelihood is that you're dealing with a jump of species. But I keep an open mind all the time. And that's the reason why I have been public that we should continue to look for the origin.

"You can misconstrue it however you want -- that email was from a person to me saying 'thank you' for whatever it is he thought I said, and I said that I think the most likely origin is a jumping of species. I still do think it is, at the same time as I'm keeping an open mind that it might be a lab leak."