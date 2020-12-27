December is the deadliest month in the US since the coronavirus pandemic began -- and projections for January are 'nightmarish,' expert says

"I'm pretty confident that as we gain more and more momentum, as we transition from December to January and then February to March, I believe we will catch up with the projection," he said.

Dr. Esther Choo, a professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health & Science University, explained that vaccine distribution is "just a very complicated thing."

"At every step, there's complexity and there's possibility for delay, whether it's individual state planning, allocation, training, supply of vaccine, storage... there (are) just so many factors at this stage," Choo said.

"We need to be prepared for the fact that it is going to be a slow roll-out in many places and that it will not change our behaviors or necessarily the trajectory of the pandemic in this country in the short term," Choo said.

Choo's words echo a number of other experts who have warned the American public not to let their guard down as vaccinations begin and to continue following public health measures including wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and gatherings, and regularly washing their hands.