Covid-19 risk for some unvaccinated people is higher than it's ever been, expert says

Dr Marc Boom, President & CEO of Houston Methodist hospital, discusses the urgent need to get Americans vaccinated and rising cases of the delta variant.

Expectations that the US would find itself returning to a pre-pandemic normalcy this summer are quickly giving way to the realities of a prolonged fight against Covid-19, as a rise in infections had now been recorded in all 50 states.

And health officials nationwide are taking note.

For unvaccinated people in certain parts of the country, the risk of Covid-19 is higher than ever before, said Dr. Craig Spencer, director of global health in emergency medicine at Columbia University Medical Center.

"If you are unvaccinated, the risk is incredibly high -- and maybe in some areas, higher than it's ever been, because there are not mask mandates, people are enjoying this wonderful return of summer and are a little more carefree and lackadaisical and making it more possible that you could be exposed," Spencer told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Friday.

Because the virus is circulating at high levels in certain areas, Spencer said vaccinated people should "continue to be smart," but are very unlikely to get sick, be hospitalized or die of Covid-19.