Covid-19 led to a global increase in stillbirths, maternal mortality, and depression, review finds

Often with preterm birth, no cause is identified. Dr. Erkan Kalafat, a co-author of the study from Koc University in Turkey, said he hopes that what they learned about preterm birth from this study will lead researchers to understand it better.

"We have an unprecedented opportunity to learn from the experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic to plan for a future of inclusive and equitable maternity care worldwide," Kalafat said.

This study found no real change in the number of people who reported other pregnancy-related complications like high blood pressure or gestational diabetes and the pandemic didn't seem to change the number of cesarean sections performed or the rate of pregnancies that required doctors to induce labor.

The pandemic did, however, have a disproportionately negative impact on mothers and children who lived in low and middle income countries, the study showed.