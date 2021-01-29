Coronavirus vaccine makes a long, cold journey to rural America

Sanford Health told CNN that as of late January in its Northern Minnesota region, it's been able to get two doses of the vaccine to more than 1,000 staff members as part of the 1a group and at least the first dose for hundreds of 65 and older patients as part of the next phase of distribution. The system says it's now sharing storage resources with the local county public health department in Bemidji as part of getting shots in arms as quickly as possible.

'Everybody knows everybody'

"In a rural community, we tend to know who our patients are before they become patients," said Dr. Colleen Swank, vice president of clinics for Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota.

"It's not the 75-year-old man in bed with Covid, it's Mr. Smith, my neighbor's dad."

Thief River Falls, about 70 miles from the Canadian border, initially thought it had avoided the pandemic -- until it found it hadn't. Health care staff told CNN that at one point, most of their in-patients were Covid-19 patients in a town where "everybody knows everybody."

"I went home and cried that first night I had to tell somebody they couldn't come to visit," Szklarski said.