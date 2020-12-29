Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies after battling Covid-19

News of Letlow's death was met with an immediate outpouring of support for the congressman-elect's family.

"Luke Letlow is now with our Creator, but his premature departure from this world is a huge loss to Louisiana and America. Just weeks ago, voters overwhelmingly chose Luke to represent them in Congress," Rep. Garret Graves, a Republican of Louisiana, tweeted.

"They saw what so many of us know of Luke - kind, smart, quick-witted, God-fearing, hard-working, honest and just a good guy."

That message was echoed by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, who said in a tweet, "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow."

"He was a promising young leader who loved Louisiana deeply. Our prayers go out to his family and loved ones."

Louisiana GOP Sen. John Kennedy similarly tweeted that he was "heartbroken" by the news.

"For years, Luke has served LA tirelessly. More than that, Luke was a loving husband and father," Kennedy said. "Please join us in praying for the Letlow family during this time of incredible loss."