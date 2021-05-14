CDC facing formidable challenges in convincing conservatives to get Covid-19 vaccines

In December, 28% of Republicans indicated they had already received at least one dose of the vaccine or would get it as soon as possible, according to the survey. By April, that number almost doubled to 55%.

During the same time period, that metric for Black people almost tripled. In December, 20% of Black people had already received at least one shot or intended to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and by April that went up to 59%.

There's hope that the CDC's new mask guidelines announced Thursday will serve as an incentive for Republicans to change their minds. A federal official said while it might tip the scales for some conservatives, many others will not be swayed.

"I still think there's a pretty significantly large group of conservatives that just don't believe that Covid is such a big deal," the official said. "The CDC can't give up on those individuals."

'I don't know how to reach people like that'

Biden administration officials know they need to reach out to conservatives to get the vaccine message across.