CDC director says 'we have work to do' when it comes to reopening schools safely

"We need to make sure that all of those steps are happening and it's masking, it's distancing, it's podding and cohorting of the younger children. It is, you know, cleaning of surfaces. It's hand washing. And it's contact tracing and diagnostic testing in an efficient manner, in collaboration with departments of public health," she said. "Not all schools are able to do all of those things right now, and many of those schools are in red zones. We need to make sure as we come out of the red zones and do our part as a society to get down from red to lower rates of transmission, and we need to do the work to get all of those mitigation strategies up and running in all of these schools."