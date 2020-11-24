CDC director cites this website to back in-school learning. Its designer calls that 'bananas'

The website incorporates data that schools and school districts voluntarily publish, along with data that some report directly to the site, but it's far from complete, Oster said. She said she was surprised that Redfield referenced it when he said that a growing body of research showed kids were not getting infected in school.

"It is totally bananas," she said. "I think we are doing as good a job as we can. This is not my field. It's crazy."

The Trump administration's position has long been that schools should maintain in-person learning when possible. Redfield is not alone -- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci has also said multiple times he believes kids belong in school.

"Dr. Redfield believes school can be one of the safest places for K-12 youth during the Covid-19 pandemic, and that the risk of closing K-12 schools outweighs the risks of keeping them open," a CDC spokesperson told CNN.

"Beyond helping ensure educational advancement, K-12 schools offer nutrition, mental health, socialization, and other services and experiences that are critical for our nation's youth."