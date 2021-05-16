CDC chief on mask wearing: Unvaccinated people need to be honest with themselves

"I want to convey that we are not saying that everybody has to take off their mask if they're vaccinated," Walensky said. "It's been 16 months that we've been telling people to mask and this is going to be a slow process."

The CDC director said in an interview on ABC's "This Week" that the agency is asking people to take their health into their own hands.

"We are asking people to take their health into their own hands, to get vaccinated, and if they don't, then they continue to be at risk. For the unvaccinated, our policy has not changed," she said. "We were going to get to a place in this pandemic where vaccinated people were going to be able to take off their mask. We're lucky to be there with the science that we have, and now we have to take this foundational step that is completely based in science and understand what it means as we open the entire country."