CDC and FDA recommend US pause use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine over blood clot concerns

"But I want to congratulate the CDC and the FDA for very quickly jumping on it, halting the vaccinations until we know more, and really trying to understand what's going on," del Rio said. "I think vaccine safety has always been a priority -- and I think this is exactly the right move until we understand what's going on and what's the way forward."

Del Rio added that the blood clotting may be connected to how the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is an adenovirus vector vaccine -- the same type as AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine isn't in use in the United States, but has been authorized in more than 70 countries. The European Medicines Agency recently concluded that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as "very rare side effects" of the AstraZeneca vaccine. While advising the public to look out for the signs of clots, the regulators said the benefits of the shot were still worth the risk.

"The adenovirus vector vaccine may have something to do with it," del Rio said. The two other Covid-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States -- Pfizer's and Moderna's -- are mRNA vaccines, which are a different type.