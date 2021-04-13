CDC and FDA recommend US pause use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine over blood clot concerns

The AstraZeneca vaccine isn't in use in the United States, but has been authorized in more than 70 countries. The European Medicines Agency recently concluded that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as "very rare side effects" of the AstraZeneca vaccine. While advising the public to look out for the signs of clots, the regulators said the benefits of the shot were still worth the risk.

"The adenovirus vector vaccine may have something to do with it," del Rio said. The two other Covid-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States -- Pfizer's and Moderna's -- are mRNA vaccines, which are a different type.

He added that he still recommends people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Federal health channels to stop using J&J vaccine immediately

The new announcement from the FDA and CDC means all federal health channels -- mass vaccination sites, community health centers and the like -- that were previously administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will immediately stop for the time being, according to a federal health official.

The agencies are recommending that states do the same, but it will be up to the individual states to make that decision because they are given a separate allocation of doses.