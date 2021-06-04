Caught in a 'pickle,' tens of millions of Americans might not have had an adequate response to the Covid-19 vaccine

It was a beautiful March afternoon, and as June Tatelman walked her dog in her Boston neighborhood, she was flying high.

Tatelman had recently received her second dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, and the end of the pandemic was finally in sight. Maybe soon she could play with her grandchildren and return to her volunteer work helping children in foster care. Maybe in a few months, when her husband turned 75, they could go out to a restaurant to celebrate.

As she walked, she ran into her family physician -- who killed her buzz very quickly.

To treat inflamed blood vessels in her lungs, Tatelman, 73, takes a drug that suppresses her immune system. Her doctor had been reading recent medical studies suggesting the vaccine might not work well for some people taking medications like hers.

He asked her to get a blood test to see if the vaccine had worked -- if she had antibodies against the virus.

She did the test and had no detectable antibodies against Covid-19.

"It was a total shock," she said.