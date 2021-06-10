Can indoor concerts ever be safe again?

According to the University of Liverpool, nine cases of Covid-19 related to the nightclub trial were identified, though it's not entirely clear those infections happened at the concert, and "the results showed there was no evidence of any substantial spread of the virus around the pilot events."

Professor Iain Buchan, executive dean of the Institute of Population Health at the University of Liverpool and leader of the Liverpool nightclub event, told CNN that large indoor events should continue to require Covid-19 tests if the vaccination status of the crowd is unknown.

"Large events, especially if indoors and without social distancing or face coverings, should be treated as potential outbreaks and have all reasonable testing and other risk-mitigation measures in place ... until such time that infection rates are low enough, and variant concerns are within reasonable limits. The Liverpool events were run at a time of low background risk. Testing is an important part of risk-mitigation," Buchan told CNN in an email.

Erin Bromage, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth associate professor of biology, created the Covid-19 safety plan for the live Academy Awards, and has often consulted on how to safely conduct large events. He agrees testing is essential to the safety of large crowds congregating indoors while virus is still present in the community.