Californians can soon go maskless at work -- if every worker in a room is fully vaccinated, safety board says

Last month, the CDC recommended that people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances. The guidance said unvaccinated people should wear masks in almost all situations where other unvaccinated people may be present.

Under the new workplace mask proposal, employers still will be required to provide masks to employees since the change applies only to fully vaccinated people.

Some critics said this could lead to people stockpiling N-95 masks while also creating tension among employees in which some will condemn others who aren't vaccinated.

"Employees will be pissed off wondering whose fault it is that they have to wear a mask," San Francisco employment lawyer Stephen Hirschfeld said. "This could set up a situation where they try to figure out who is unvaccinated and give them a hard time."

Board members said a three-person subcommittee of California's OSHA will consider additional changes to mask rules in the coming weeks, stating the new rules are a temporary solution.