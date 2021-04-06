California says it will fully reopen in June, citing falling Covid-19 case rates

Some states have begun making plans for a return to normalcy.

In Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling for residents to get vaccinated as soon as they have the chance. She is also loosening many restrictions beginning May 1, including allowing seated live entertainment indoors at 25% capacity, and recreation centers, libraries, museums and galleries and non-essential retail will be able to operate with 50% capacity indoors or outdoors.

"We know that we can expect to see some increases in cases this month, but with vaccinations and continued safeguards we expect that later in the spring that those cases will come down," the mayor said Monday, before reminding residents to "get vaccinated as soon as you have the opportunity."

Bowser is one of many local and state leaders to ease restrictions, though holding on to precautions is still a crucial part of the fight against the virus, Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

"We're not there yet and the variants make it particularly concerning," Jha said. "We really do have to hunker down for a few more weeks. We are very close to the finish line but we can't stop yet."