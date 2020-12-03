California issues regional stay-at-home order to battle record Covid-19 surge

"We need to do everything we can to stem the tide" until coronavirus vaccines are ready for the public, the governor said.

Once the new order is triggered in a region, it would remain in effect for three weeks, but could stretch on much longer.

Schools that are already open for in-person learning can remain open along with critical infrastructure businesses. Retail business may stay open but at 20% capacity, and restaurants are limited to take out and delivery only.

When a region falls under 15% ICU threshold, business that must close include bars, wineries, personal services like hair salons and barber shops, museums, movie theaters, playgrounds, amusement parks and indoor recreation facilities.

Travel is prohibited except as necessary for permitted activities. Newsom said he expects this is the last time that a stay-at-home order will be needed during the pandemic.

"We do not anticipate having to do this once again," Newsom said. "There is light at the end of the tunnel. We are few months away from truly seeing real progress with the vaccine. We have distribution, we have accessibility, we have availability."