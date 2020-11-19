'Busting out of the seams': West Texas hospitals pushed to the limit in unprecedented Covid-19 surge

Hospitalizations are reaching record highs with ICU units being pushed to capacity as a second coronavirus wave hits across the country. CNN's Omar Jimenez takes an exclusive look inside hospitals in Odessa, Texas, as they become overwhelmed with patients.

Denise Mourning tried to hold back the tears behind her face shield.

The acute care nurse practitioner in Odessa, Texas, was reflecting on the emotional arc of the coronavirus pandemic, one that began with a sense of unity but has unraveled into exasperation.

"At first it was, 'Thank you so much, you're frontline, we appreciate what you're doing,'" she said. "And now, I mean, I'm getting threats."

Mourning is often on the receiving end of frustrated phone calls by patients' family members who aren't allowed to visit the hospital or feel like she's not doing enough.

"I think that it's sad," Mourning said. "We're trying to help, and we're trying to do the greater good. And I want people to know that."

It was a stunning plea for civility as the Covid-19 spread continues to worsen.

'Busting out of the seams'

While scenes from New York City and other major cities dominated the coronavirus narrative earlier this year, the pandemic has now crept into smaller Texas communities, overwhelming hospitals in even the most unexpected places -- from the sparsely populated oil fields of West Texas to the desert-mountain region of El Paso.