Boris Johnson extends England's long pandemic restrictions as variant stunts vaccine rollout

"Vaccination greatly reduces transmission and two doses provides a very high level of protection against serious illness and death, but there are still millions of younger adults who have not been vaccinated and sadly a proportion of the elderly and vulnerable may still succumb even if they have had two jabs," Johnson said.

Public Health England (PHE) reported on Monday that the two main vaccines used in the UK are highly effective against the variant.

PHE says that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective against the variant after two doses, while the Pfizer-BioNTech shot offers 96% protection after two doses. Their research has found that while one dose is 17% less effective at protecting people from the Delta variant compared to the Alpha variant, there is a much smaller difference after two.

This means the UK is in a race against time to get jabs in arms over the next four weeks.

The government believes it will achieve this by reducing the gap between doses from 12 weeks to eight for people over the age of 40. Everyone over the age of 40 who had a dose in mid-May will be offered a second by July 19, while all over 18s will have been offered their first shot by that date.

Public opinion divided