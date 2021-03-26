Birx shares her chilling conclusion as America arrives at a moment of introspection on the coronavirus

The US may finally be getting a handle on the coronavirus pandemic, but for so many Americans, it's too late, and that disconnect is raising fresh questions about why the US couldn't have done more earlier.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who served as the White House coronavirus response coordinator under the Trump administration, reveals her chilling conclusion in a new CNN documentary that the number of coronavirus deaths could have been "decreased substantially" if cities and states across the country had aggressively applied the lessons of the first surge toward mitigation last spring, potentially preventing the surges that followed.

It is a bracing retrospective from one of the top doctors who was tasked with halting the pandemic, and it comes at a time when many grieving families are still trying to understand how one of the wealthiest and most powerful nations in the world was unable to prevent the loss of nearly 550,000 lives.