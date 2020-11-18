BioNTech and Pfizer will seek emergency US authorization for vaccine on Friday, CEO says

He met Tureci, the daughter of a Turkish physician, when the pair were both embarking on their scientific careers.

In May, the couple told CNN they felt compelled to "provide something for society," given the work they had done in their field over the last two decades.

"It is not important from where you come. It's important what you do," Sahin said Wednesday when asked about his roots. He said he and Tureci were both "devoted to science" and shared the same vision.

"We never focused on ourselves. We always focused on our vision," he said.

Sahin also praised the pair's team at BioNTech, noting that some of the students he mentored had gone on to become leading scientists at the company.

He said the team's next duty was to enable supply of the vaccine.

The BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at about minus 75 degrees Celsius, which is about 50 degrees colder than any vaccine currently used in the US.

Concerns have been raised about the vaccine's transportation and storage needs. Sahin said BioNTech is working on a formula for its vaccine that could allow it to be shipped at room temperature.