Bill Gates confident almost all Covid-19 vaccines will work well

"We're still climbing up (in cases) and that climb is expected to continue literally through February. And that's where you get likely over 2,000 deaths per day during this winter period," he said.

He recommended that Americans wear masks and be smart about public health practices.

"Ideally, people would say, 'OK, because the medical tools are coming, we can double down on good behavior,'" he said. "You know, try not to have your family be the last death in this pandemic because you're willing to see it through until the spring, which is when the vaccine will really start to cut the numbers down. And, of course, the change in weather will be helping us as well."

Getting a working vaccine to the people and getting a majority of people to take the vaccine will be their own challenges as well. The logistics piece is "a bit confused" in the US, he said, but he was "hopeful" these issues will get worked out.

"You want to make sure that you don't waste any of this vaccine, but in a slightly imperfect way, I do think the logistics will get solved," he said. "I think that there will be enough people who jump in early on, that people see even more evidence of the safety, and that over time, we will get to that 70% plus level that we need in order to stop the spread of the disease."