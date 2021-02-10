Biden's 100-day plan to reopen schools meets with a messy reality

But both Biden and union leaders say that schools need more funding to meet the new CDC guidelines and reopen safely, putting a spotlight on Congress. Democratic lawmakers are moving this week toward considering the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package proposed by Biden.

On Monday, the House Education and Labor Committee released bill text that would provide $130 billion to K-12 schools to help students return to the classroom. Schools will be allowed to use the money to update their ventilation systems, reduce class sizes, buy personal protective equipment and hire support staff. It would require that schools use at least 20% of the money to address learning loss by providing services like summer school, for example.

"We know we'll get the guidance from the CDC this week. That's going to be one less uncertainty," Weingarten said. "But the resources from the rescue plan, the availability of vaccines and educator priority -- that's up in the air -- and the variant is up in the air."

For now, though, the teachers' unions are holding their ground. In Chicago, where the city government and school system clashed with the union, the rank and file on Wednesday morning ratified a tentative agreement for a return to in-person learning.